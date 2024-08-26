GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Works on DPR for renovation of Parambikulam – Aliyar Project at ₹4,000 crore intensified

Published - August 26, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Parambikulam – Aliyar Project is a major irrigation water resource that benefits Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Parambikulam – Aliyar Project is a major irrigation water resource that benefits Tamil Nadu and Kerala. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Works on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the renovation of Parambikulam – Aliyar Project (PAP) is intensified and the Water Resources Department (WRD) of the Public Works Department plans to finish the works by September end.

Parambikulam – Aliyar Project is a major irrigation water resource that benefits Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, the project is a pre-dominant water resource for irrigating 3,77,152 acres in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. The project has Sholayar, Parambikulam, Aliyar and Thirumurthy dams.

Tiruppur Farmers Association president S.R. Madhusudhanan said the renovation works should not be taken up just because of availability of funds. The works should be carried out in such a manner that getting adequate water should be the sole objective. He pressed for implementing the Anaimalaiaru – Nallaru scheme which would be of immense benefit to the farming community in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Karur districts. He said the 126-km-long canals that fetched water from one dam to another should be re-laid using the latest technology.

P. Velusamy of the PAP Vellakoil Canal Water Protection Association wanted the WRD authorities to hold consultation with farmers and explain them the nature of renovation. Farmers’ opinions and suggestions should be included in the detailed project before embarking on the renovation.

Executive Engineer of the PAP Project Mahendran said the WRD would certainly hold consultation with the farmers and their opinions and suggestions would definitely be included in the DPR. The renovation works would begin post September, he added.

