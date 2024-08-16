GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Works in progress to construct dormitory for pilgrims at Kalabairavar Swamy temple in Dharmapuri

Published - August 16, 2024 07:08 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the works at the Kalabairavar Swamy temple in Dharmapuri on Friday.

Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the works at the Kalabairavar Swamy temple in Dharmapuri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi on Friday inspected the works for pilgrims dormitory at Kalabairavar Swamy temple in Adhiyamankottai in Dharmapuri.

The announcement for the pilgrims dormitory was made by the Chief Minister for 2023-24 under the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. Following the announcement, the land of Siddhi Vinayakar temple, which is also the adjunct temple of Kalabairavar temple here was selected. The proposal was prepared and following the administrative sanction, works commenced.

Kalabairavar Swamy temple spread over 0.28 acres in Adhiyamankottai village here is reportedly an ancient temple dated back to several centuries. The temple includes seven adjunct temples and three cluster temples under its ambit. The temple consecration ceremony was held eight years ago.

Pilgrims from across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu throng the temple. The dormitory was announced by the government given the heavy seasonal influx of pilgrims, according to the administration.

The dormitory under construction envisions separate baths, toilets and other affiliated facilities for the pilgrims. The dormitory is being constructed at a cost of ₹1.79 crore.

Inspecting the site along with Dharmapuri MP A. Mani, the Collector instructed officials to ensure quality of works and also timely expedition of the works in order to throw it open for the pilgrims on time.

