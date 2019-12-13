Works in progress for Mettur surplus water scheme

The preliminary works for the Mettur surplus water scheme is progressing and estimates are being prepared for the implementation of the scheme.

The Mettur surplus water scheme was one of the long-standing demands of farmers and residents of Salem to conserve surplus water released through the 16 Ellis Saddle surplus gates of Mettur dam during rainy season. Recently, Chief Minister Edappadi K .Palaniswami announced that the surplus water from Mettur dam would be utilised to fill 100 lakes in four Assembly constituencies in Salem and it would be implemented at a cost of ₹ 615 crore. Mr. Palaniswami said that the foundation for the project would be laid in March-April.

According to officials from the Water Resources Department of PWD, 100 lakes in Edappadi, Omalur, Sankagiri and Mettur would be filled up with excess water released during rainy season from the dam.

Of the 100, 12 lakes are under the control of PWD and 88 under Panchayat Unions.

The surplus water would be taken through canals from the left bank of water spread area of the dam to main lift irrigation centre in Thippampatti and then through pipelines to M.Kallipatti lake in Mecheri and to Nangavelli lake.

From these two lakes, water would be filled to other water bodies mapped under the scheme. According to officials, 67 lakes would be filled with waters from M.Kallipatti lake and water would be carried to 33 lakes from Nangavelli lake under the scheme.

According to officials from WRO department, 0.5 tmc of water is required to fill the 100 lakes mapped under the scheme and according to officials, 4,238 acres of land would benefit through this scheme.