Works in progress assessed at ground-level through Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme in Madukkarai, Avinashi taluks in Coimbatore

Published - June 20, 2024 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE/ TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore district administration reached out to the people living in Madukkarai taluk through a plethora of inspections as part of the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril Thittam.

This is the third taluk in the district where this programme is being conducted, after Mettupalayam and Anamalai taluks.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received several hundred petitions from the public along with officials of various departments. The Collector visited the houses of two students R. Sukand and Selvan, who had dropped out of school and sought the reasons. He impressed upon them the importance of education, and convinced them to pursue studies.

Mr. Pati also called on two students Prasanna and Priyadarshini who had discontinued studies after Plus Two, at their homes. He advised them to seek admissions in Industrial Training Institutes and polytechnic colleges.

Officials have been entrusted with the task of undertaking monitoring of development works, drinking water supply, and other basic amenities, village-wise.

The Collector inspected work on construction of additional buildings at a cost of ₹1.5 crore in Madukkarai municipality, the ₹1.74 crore project under Kalaingar Nagarpura Melanmai Thittam, and the work on construction of a commercial complex at a cost of ₹1.57 crore in Madukkarai market.

The officials also visited the government hospital and scrutinised the register maintained for patients and medicine stock.

In Tiruppur district, the programme was carried out in Avinashi taluk.

District Collector T. Christuraj and 41 senior officials of various departments carried out inspections at various locations in Avinashi taluk, for a first-hand account of various works under progress.

Mr. Christuraj camped in Avinashi for this purpose for a day.

The Collector evaluated the impact of Chief Minister’s Free Breakfast scheme at Panchayat Union Primary School, and Thirumuruganpoondi municipality. He joined the students in consuming breakfast.

Senior officials also inspected the construction work of an anganwadi centre and library of Thirumuruganpoondi municipality, and the commercial complex under construction at an estimate of ₹6 crore in Avinashi municipality.

At Thekkalur Panchayat Union Primary School, the functioning of Children Welfare Centre was evaluated, and the quality of provisions and stocks in fair price shops were determined.

The officials also inspected construction of a bridge across Kausika river at a cost of ₹2.52 crore

At Sembia Nallur panchayat, the officials inspected the work on construction of working women’s hostel, at an estimate of ₹6.50 crore.

The officials also inspected the functioning of the Children’s Centre in Karuvalur panchayat, and the progress in the work on digging of the Kalipalayam pond in Karulur panchayat, at an estimate of ₹30.35 lakh.

