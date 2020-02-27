Works in Children’s Park to be completed in a month

ERODE

27 February 2020 23:24 IST

Development works at the Corporation’s Children’s Park are expected to be completed in a month after which it will be thrown open for public use.

Under the Smart City Mission project, development works began at V.O. Chidambaranar Park (V.O.C. Park) and the Children’s Park at ₹ 6.42 crore last year.

The works include creation of lawns, redesigning play area and layout, construction of compound wall and toilets, providing lighting facilities, landscape, fountains, footpaths and additional sports equipment for children.

Though the parks were closed in April 2019, the works began only in August 2019.

The delay irked the people and disappointed the children as there is no central park in the city.

On Thursday, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the works at the parks and held discussions with the officials. He instructed them to expedite the works and complete them on time.

Mr. Elangovan said that works at the Children’s Park would be completed in a month and the park would be opened thereafter.

He said that the works in V.O.C. Park would take another two months for completion.