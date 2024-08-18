GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Works for much-awaited flyover at Mamangam in Salem going on in full swing

Published - August 18, 2024 06:28 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The flyover works at Mamangam on Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Salem began recently.

The flyover works at Mamangam on Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Salem began recently. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The works for the much-awaited flyover at Mamangam on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway is going on in full swing and is scheduled to be completed in 12 months.

Several accidents occurred, especially at night, at the Mamangam Junction, an important location in Salem city. The junction connects Salem city to the Bengaluru National Highway and vehicles heading from Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Coimbatore, and Kallakurichi to reach Bengaluru, and those from Bengaluru, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts heading to Salem pass through the junction. Several schools, hotels, and vehicle showrooms are also located on the highway.

The Salem City Police set up barricades at the junction to reduce accidents. But, it increased traffic congestions. Commuters demanded construction of a flyover at this location. When Edappadi K. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, he promised to take up the project. However, the DMK came to power in 2021.

As the junction falls under the Salem West Assembly constituency, its MLA, R. Arul (PMK), met Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, in June last year and submitted a petition in this regard. The Road Transport Department officials inspected the possibility to construct a flyover and gave their consent. Following this, the flyover work at the Mamangam began this month.

The Highways Department officials said a 700 metre-long flyover was under construction from Vennankudi Muniappan Kovil at ₹29 crore. The works were scheduled for completion in 12 months. As the works have begun, vehicles are being diverted via service roads.

