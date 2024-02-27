Works done by the Centre will bring victory to the BJP-led alliance in LS election, says Vasan

February 27, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Works done by the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the last 10 years and schemes introduced for the welfare of the people would make the BJP-led alliance emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha election this year, G.K. Vasan, president of the Tamil Maanila Congress said here on Tuesday.

He told journalists that the Modi government would make the country respectable, prosperous, and developed in the future. In the upcoming election, the Tamil Nadu people would create an opportunity for representatives of the BJP alliance from the State to enter Parliament, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.