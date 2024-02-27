ADVERTISEMENT

Works done by the Centre will bring victory to the BJP-led alliance in LS election, says Vasan

February 27, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Works done by the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the last 10 years and schemes introduced for the welfare of the people would make the BJP-led alliance emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha election this year, G.K. Vasan, president of the Tamil Maanila Congress said here on Tuesday.

He told journalists that the Modi government would make the country respectable, prosperous, and developed in the future. In the upcoming election, the Tamil Nadu people would create an opportunity for representatives of the BJP alliance from the State to enter Parliament, he added.

