Works carried out at cinemas, boathouse ahead of reopening

SALEM

22 August 2021 23:01 IST

Businesses which remained locked for a long period are hopeful that customers would turn up from Monday following State government’s relaxations in lockdown restrictions to contain COVID-19 disease.

The government on Saturday announced new guidelines and relaxations for businesses here.

Advertising

Advertising

Theatre owners said that they are ready to resume business and reopen theatres from Monday. There are over 100 screens in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts and almost all theatres would be opening up from Monday, theatre association members said.

T.N.C. Elangovan, president, Salem Theatre Owners Association said that cleaning works were carried out on theatre premises here and stickers are being affixed on seats to permit only 50% capacity during a show. He added that screening of films are expected to begin from Monday and they may run old films initially.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that all the parks in the civic body’s limits would be opened for the public from Monday. He added that regarding permitting use of various amusements at Anna Park, permission would be granted for it only after conducting necessary inspections.

Authorities at the Yercaud boathouse said that it would resume operations from Monday and cleaning, maintenance works are being carried out. They said that boats and lake premises are being readied for use from Monday. There are about 65 boats of different seating capacities here. Authorities said that the public would be asked for vaccination certificates to go on a boat ride and seating capacity would be reduced as per government guidelines.

Authorities from the TNSTC said that about 200 buses would be operated from different depots here to Karnataka from Monday.