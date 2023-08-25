Works at Podanur under Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme to be completed by January, 2024

August 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

COIMBATORE The Railways is in the process of carrying out preparatory works for start of the construction activities at the Podanur Railway Station, which is one of the 15 stations in Salem Division for modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme.

The bushes are being cleared and the ground is being levelled for the project that envisages substantial circulating area in the front of the station.

The work on removal of tiles inside the buildings has also begun, railway sources said.

The station, which has been provided ₹24 crore for the modernisation project, has been sanctioned ₹8 crore in the first phase.

The first phase works are expected to be completed by January 24, 2024, after which the subsequent phase will be launched, an official said.

The nationwide project covering 1,309 railway stations was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month for breathing new life into travel hubs and enhance the overall passenger experience.

The project involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lifts/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, and landscaping.

Travelling public see substantial scope for the railways to take a call on making Podanur station a terminating point for some of the express trains so as to decongest the rail traffic at Coimbatore Junction for operation of more number of trains from the region, after completion of the project, N. Subramanian, general secretary of Podanur Rail Users’ Association, said.

Travellers will enjoy improved amenities, including better seating, drinking water facilities, and enhanced lighting and ventilation on platforms and within the station building.

Foot over bridges supplemented by lifts and escalator facilities, will ease passenger movement and accessibility.