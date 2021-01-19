Works at Erode Railway Station to be completed on time

A. Gautam Srinivas, (right) Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, inspecting the combined running room at the Erode Railway Station on Tuesday.

ERODE

19 January 2021 23:26 IST

Various development works being carried out at the Erode Railway Junction would be completed on time, said A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after inspecting the works at the junction, he said works on construction of passengers waiting hall, ticket counter and reservation counter were being carried out and they would be completed on time. He said the works were carried out without disturbing passengers. The works were being inspected in all the railway stations in the Erode – Tiruchi sector.

The DRM asked the officials to expedite the works and complete them as per schedule. He said 32 surveillance cameras had been installed at the junction to monitor passenger movement and to prevent crime.