Works apace to set up oxygen generator plants at nine hospitals

Works are apace to set up oxygen generator plants at nine hospitals in Salem and neighbouring districts.

The project is implemented by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) under the PM CARES Fund.

According to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) authorities, NHAI handling the construction works of the plants. The GMKMCH will get two oxygen generator plants, each with a capacity to produce 1,000 litres per minute. Each plant could support up to 100 beds, the hospital authorities said.

A senior officials with the NHAI said the oxygen generator plants with production capacity of 500 litres per minute would be set up at Attur GH, Pennagaram GH and Thiruchengode GH. Plants that could produce 1,000 litres of medical oxygen per minute would be set up at GMKMCH, Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, Kallakuruchi Medical College Hospital, Namakkal Medical College Hospital, IRT government hospital in Perundurai and Erode GH. The officials said they were planning to complete the works before August 15.