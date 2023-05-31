Working-class women in Coimbatore seek ‘Ladies Special Services’ to infuse more purpose into free travel scheme

May 31, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The scheme of ‘free bus service’ for women in town buses apparently does not mean much for a large section of working class women in the city, in the absence of ‘Ladies Special’ services.

Those availing themselves of the utility of the free travel benefit have to inevitably undergo the hassles of congestion in the buses that usually have male travellers in more numbers.

“In the absence of ladies special buses and against the backdrop of less frequency of town buses, we find ourselves forced to depend on share autos, which again are crowded and unsafe, particularly during the night hours,” a woman worker belonging to Aavarampalayam said.

According to another regular commuter, women’s special buses, particularly during the peak hours and during night time, are the need of the hour since the discomfort of having to share space with men can be obviated. “It is not uncommon to find hordes of women working in textile showrooms, departmental stores and other business establishments struggling to return home during night hours in the absence of proper transport services,” she said.

The scheme of free bus travel for women, which was introduced by the DMK Government amid fanfare as promised in its election manifesto, envisaged empowering women through greater access to jobs and education.

As per the official estimate, the free travel facility given to women costs the exchequer ₹1200 crore in the annual revenue of the state transport corporations. The working women and girls pursuing higher education are projected to account for around 40% of the TN bus ridership, as per the policy note of the Transport Department.

The premise is that the measure will help the economy grow in a long term, by increasing the work participation of women.

The TNSTC, Coimbatore that also encompasses the jurisdiction of The Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts, has a fleet of 2,866 vehicles and performs 2,747 scheduled services, and has 16,704 employees on rolls. Yet, it is not in a position introduce ‘Mahalir Mattum’ service purportedly due to shortage of manpower and buses, it is learnt.

“There is, as such, no proposal to introduce Ladies Special services,” a senior official said.