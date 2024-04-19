ADVERTISEMENT

Working class in Tiruppur suffer due to inadequate bus services on polling day

April 19, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

People bound for southern districts from Tiruppur were subjected to hardship due to paucity of buses operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in the morning hours of Friday, even as the polling was in progress.

Though some services were gradually increased during the course of the day, people could be seen travelling on footboard in mofussil buses, risking their safety in desperation.

Private van operators capitalised on the situation by charging as much as ₹500 per passenger for Madurai and ₹300 for Oddanchathiram.

A tense situation prevailed at the Palladam bus stand as the police found it tough to manage the surging crowd. The restlessness of labourers bound for their homes in the neighbouring districts was palpable.

At the Tiruppur Bus Stand, passengers complained they were waiting for buses in vain from the early hours to go to destinations in Tiruchi and the delta districts. A section of irate passengers even staged a dharna for a while, questioning the rationale behind TNSTC restricting even the normal services while the government was emphasising on cent percent polling.

