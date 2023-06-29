Workers under MGNREGS Erode district want full wages as notified by the government

June 29, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

Urging the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Sathyamangalam Union to give wages to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as notified by the Central government, workers have threatened to lay siege to the office on July 10.

In a petition submitted to the BDO, members of Erode District 100 Days Scheme Workers Association that was annexed to Tamil Manila Vivasaya Tholilalar Sangam, said the daily wage rate for Tamil Nadu for 2022-23 was ₹281. It was increased to ₹294 for 2023-24. Over 20,000 labourers work under the scheme in Sathyamangalam, Talavadi and Bhavanisagar unions. “But they were paid a wage of ₹260 a day,” the petition said.

Members of the association said there was a huge difference between the wage fixed by the government and the wage received by the workers. The law states that wages should be paid as per the work done by the worker. But, in practice, wages were divided based on the number of workers present on the day.

Also, workers were not given jobs regularly. “If a worker works for a week, he or she is not given work for the next week forcing them to look for alternative jobs,” the petition said. The workers demanded jobs to be ensured for 100 days.

S.C. Natraj and M. Surendar, the association’s Sathyamangalam union secretaries, said that workers would lay siege to the BDO offices in Talavadi and Bhavanisagar too on July 10.

