Workers stage protest demanding hike in wages under MGNREGS in Erode

Urging the Central government to increase the wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from ₹ 273 a day to ₹ 400 a day and not to increase the working hours beyond the stipulated eight hours a day, members of Tamil Manila Vivasaya Tholilalar Sangam staged a protest in front of the Tahsildar Office at Sathyamangalam here on Monday.

Led by the association president and former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram and Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, over 4,000 workers from Talavadi, Sathyamangalam and Bhavanisagar took part in the protest.

Speakers at the protest venue said that real time attendance of workers have to be marked by the supervisors at worksites twice a day with photographs in the National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS) app that was launched by the Minister of Rural Development. “Though the stipulated working hours is eight, including a lunch break of one hour, workers were asked to assemble between 7 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. for attendance,” they said. They termed that the move was against law and aimed at indirectly increasing the working hours. They also questioned the implementation of NMMS in hill areas that do not have access to mobile network. They wanted manual attendance system, which should be taken only at 9 a.m.

The Centre has notified wage rates for 2022-23 for each States and wage rate for Tamil Nadu has been hiked by ₹8 a day. Of the 25 big States, the wage rate hike for the State was very minimal, they said. “When Inflation and unemployment are on the rise, the Centre should fix the wage at ₹ 400 a day,” they added. They also wanted new job cards given to workers without any conditions. Later, Sathyamangalam Tahsildar organised a meeting and a petition was submitted urging them to fulfill their demands.