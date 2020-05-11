Workers reach home in Dharmapuri

As many as 62 construction workers who remained stranded in Karnataka were brought back to Dharmapuri on Monday.

The workers were quarantined at the Government Engineering College in Chettikarai.

According to officials, as many as 70 workers who had gone to Udupi for construction works contacted District Collector S. Malarvazhi and Higher Education Minister K.P.Anbalagan and sought help to return home.

Based on their request, Mr. Anbalagan arranged transportation and 62 workers from Udupi reached Dharmapuri on Monday morning.

Officials said that their swab samples were taken for tests.

Thirty-five workers would be brought here in the coming days.

60 from Erode leave for Rajasthan

A total of 60 migrant workers, who were staying in the city for work, left for their native village in Rajasthan in two private buses.

A survey carried out by an official team found that there were approximately 10,000 workers in the district involved in industries, farming, construction, and work as loadmen and selling snacks. Due to lockdown, their livelihood was affected and many wanted to return to their natives, mostly in North India. They had submitted applications to the district administration and e-passes were issued to them.

Two batches of workers, each comprising 30 persons, left in two buses to Rajasthan on Sunday. Officials said most of them were working at lorry booking offices in the city.