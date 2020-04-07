Workers in unorganised sectors asked to provide bank account details

Workers in unorganised sectors were asked to submit necessary documents for receiving the COVID-19 relief assistance of ₹ 1,000 from the State government.

A press release from D. Balathandautham, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), said that workers registered with Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Board and Tamil Nadu Unorganised Drivers’ Welfare Board was eligible for receiving the assistance which will be credited to their bank account. Workers who are yet to submit the details have been asked to submit the necessary details including name, phone number, copy of the front page of their bank pass book and copy of the front page of the identity card to Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) through WhatsApp number 9562-81407 or email lossserode@gmail.com

The release said that persons who had already submitted their details need not submit again and workers need not come in person to the office. Workers can also provide the details of their bank account at the landline number at 0424-2275592, the release added.