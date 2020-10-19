Workers in unorganised sector asked to register

Erode

19 October 2020 00:21 IST

The district administration has asked all the workers in the unorganised sector, including housemaids, to register themselves with the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board so that they continue to receive benefits.

In a press release, Collector C. Kathiravan said there were 17 labour welfare boards for workers in construction sector and other unorganised sectors in the State. Assistance was given during marriage, maternity period, educational assistance for their children, pension, compensation for natural death and death due to accidents. He said workers, who were yet to register themselves, could do so on the website www.tnuwwb.tn.gov.in

The Supreme Court had, in its order, said housemaids were also unorganised workers and asked them to register. Hence, housemaids in the districts should register themselves with the board without fail. After registering, eligible workers would receive a registration number as sms on their mobile phone after which they could download their identity card.

