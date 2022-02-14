Workers in unorganised sector asked to register their details

Workers in the unorganised sector, who were part of the 18 welfare boards, were asked to register their details in the website by February 28.

A release from S. Gayathiri, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Social Security Scheme), Erode, said the State government provides assistance to registered workers only through the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Board website www.tnuwwb.tn.gov.in. Workers, who are yet to register their details in the website, have been asked to register their details by uploading their identity card, Aadhaar card and their mobile number. “Only those members will be able to receive assistance immediately”, the release said.

Members have been asked to approach e-sevai centres or common service centres and register their details. For further details, contact the office at 0424-2275591/92, the release added.