Workers from other States being mobilised to complete water scheme

With workers from North Indian States returning to their natives, process is on to mobilise workers from Andhra Pradesh and other States to complete the ₹ 484.45-crore Dedicated Water Supply Scheme that proposes to supply water to the Erode Corporation.

The scheme, implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), is to supply 81.10 million litres per day of water to the Corporation which ensures 135 litres per capita per date for people in the city. Work began in 2017 and was to be completed by 2019. However, due to various reasons, 97% works had been completed so far while the remaining works, including providing house service connections, are yet to be completed.

A senior engineer at TWAD said that due to COVID-19 lockdown, works were halted for three months and migrant workers from North India had left for their natives. He said that around 250 workers were being mobilised from Andhra Pradesh while another 200-odd workers were being mobilised from other States after obtaining permission from the district administration. “They are expected to arrive in the coming week after which works will be expedited,” he added.

Service connections to 94,000 houses of the total 1.05 lakh houses had been completed and the rest would be completed in two months, he added. All the works would be completed before October while water supply to houses in the Corporation wards would begin in a phased manner from this month, the engineer said.

The scheme is expected to be commissioned by the Chief Minister along with various other works that are being implemented by the Corporation under the Smart City Mission.