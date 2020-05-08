Workers flock Tiruppur Railway Station, stage protest

Nearly 200 migrant workers, who flocked the Tiruppur Railway Station after rumours of trains being operated to their hometowns, staged a protest demanding train services on Friday.

Police said that the workers, most of whom were natives of Bihar, arrived at the railway station around noon after rumours circulated that a train will be operated to that State. However, upon learning that the train would leave from Coimbatore and will not stop at Tiruppur, the workers staged a demonstration demanding train services from Tiruppur.

Tiruppur North police arrived at the spot and held talks with the protesters. They were taken to Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School and particulars were recorded in the online State portal for migrant workers willing to return to their home towns.

Railway and district administration officials said that no confirmation regarding special trains from Tiruppur has come from the State government as of Friday.