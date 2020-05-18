Workers face hardship in Erode

18 May 2020 23:12 IST

With most of the industries allowed to operate with full worker strength from Monday and all shops functioning as usual, absence of public transport caused inconvenience to workers in reaching their work places.

Many government employees, who are coming from far off places faced hardship in reaching the Collectorate and wanted special buses to be operated. Likewise, workers in rural areas could not reach their work places or shops in the city as they faced difficulty in commuting in two-wheelers.

Kannan, a worker from Modakurichi, said that he was expecting buses to be operated from Monday to reach the city.

In the absence of buses, he had to travel over 20 km to reach the work place, he said.

A total of 850 buses are operated through 13 bus depots in the district to various destinations.

Due to lockdown, buses were not operated for over 53 days and were parked at the depots.