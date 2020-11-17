Workers back to work after Deepavali break

Coimbatore

17 November 2020 23:48 IST

Industries here, especially those in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale segment, face labour shortage after Deepavali every year as workers who go home for the festival return to work only after a few days.

This year, some industries have seen labourers back at work immediately and some others face severe shortage of hands.

“Of the five workers I have, only one was back to work on Tuesday. The others are yet to return,” says J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises. Workers from other districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to come back only next week. The migrant workers, who are from other States, are mostly here. There is 30 % to 40 % shortage. Among those who return, there will be at least 10 % who will switch jobs, from one unit to another. This will be an additional burden to industries in the micro and small-scale sectors, he said.

According to R. Ramamurthy, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, MSMEs are having orders at 70 % to 80 % of the pre-COVID level and the market is expected to pick up in the coming months. However, two issues that are affecting operations are labour shortage and steep rise in raw material prices. There are several workers from the northern States who want to return. But, they need frequent and direct trains. “We expect workers to come back only by the end of this month,” he says.

However, P. Nallathambi, president of the Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, says that the labour shortage this year is not as high as the previous years. “Several industries re-opened only on Tuesday after the Deepavali holidays. So, a clear picture on labour availability will be known in another two days. But, many migrant workers came back to work before the festival as they all went home during lockdown. At the current level of orders, I think there are enough workers,” he says.