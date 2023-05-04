HamberMenu
Farm worker trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode district

The 48-year-old was working at a banana plantation in Perumugai village with three others, when the wild elephant chased them; the others managed to escape; Forest Department staff are organising an operation to drive the elephant back into the forest

May 04, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
The lone tusker was found near River Bhavani at Athani in Erode district on Thursday

The lone tusker was found near River Bhavani at Athani in Erode district on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 48-year-old daily wage worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a farm land in Perumugai village in T.N. Palayam block in Erode district on Thursday. 

The victim, P. Sitheeswaran of the same village, along with three others, was working at a banana plantation when the wild elephant chased them. While three others fled from the spot, Sitheeswaran, could not escape and was killed on the spot.

The wild elephant that ventured out of forest was moving near River Bhavani in Erode district on May 4, 2023 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The elephant stood near the body for an hour and did not allow the Forest Department staff to retrieve the body. Finally, the elephant was chased away and the body was retrieved and sent to the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam by 3 p.m. 

In the morning, the elephant, from Anthiyur Forest Range in Erode Division ventured out of the forest and passed through Athani, Sembulichampalayam, Sanjeevirayan Kovil and reached Varapallam and Perumugai villages. The animal was found inside the Bhavani river and later it took shelter at a sugarcane field and was standing there throughout the day. 

Staff from Anthiyur and T.N. Palayam Forest Ranges are continuing to monitor the elephant and warn village residents, through public address system, not to go near the elephant. 

Officials said the elephant had walked 5 km away from the forest area and a 60-member team would be involved in an operation to drive back the elephant into the forest in the night.

“We are creating a safe passage for the elephant to return to the forest,” said an official. The official said village residents have been informed not to disturb the elephant’s movement and also not venture out of their houses during the operation.  

