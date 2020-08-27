Worker injured in wall collapse dies

SALEM

27 August 2020 19:21 IST

A worker involved in the construction of a railway compound wall near Mettur succumbed to the injuries caused due to its collapse on Wednesday evening.

According to railway police, the workers were involved in the construction of a supporting wall next to an old compound wall near Puthuchampalli.

On Wednesday evening, the wall collapsed and six workers got stuck under the debris. Residents near the rail track alerted fire and rescue personnel and the police and they were rescued.

According to the police, the workers were rushed to hospitals nearby. Kavitha (30), one of the workers who was referred to the Salem government hospital died on the way to the hospital during the early hours of Thursday. Railway police have registered a case and are investigating.