Worker electrocuted during stormwater drain works in Coimbatore

January 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A worker engaged in the construction of a stormwater drain on Trichy Road here died after he came in contact with a high-tension cable on Saturday.

The victim, Apurva Biswal (22), worked as an electrical lineman on contractual basis at the construction site. He is said to have stood atop a cement mixing vehicle which was stationed next to a tranformer. “He came in contact with a cable from the transformer and suffered an electric shock,” one of the workers present at the spot said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told The Hindu preliminary investigation revealed negligence on the contractor’s part, due to which workers were left unsupervised as they went about their jobs early morning. “The contractor failed to ensure that the vehicle was stationed away from the transformer and safety precautions were not taken,” he added.

Soon after the incident, the victim was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Corporation has lodgded a complaint with the Ramanathapuram police station, seeking action against the contractor.

