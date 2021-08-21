Worker dies

ERODE

21 August 2021 23:26 IST

A 27-year-old worker at a meat stall, who was allegedly beaten by three persons, died at a hospital here on Saturday.

On August 19, R. Barmanullaha of B.P. Agraharam was working at the meat stall when three people from the same area asked him for an empty bottle to purchase petrol. A dispute broke between them and the three beat Barmanullaha and left. Barmanullaha returned home and complained of severe pain in head. He was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, but he died on Saturday. On a complaint, a case was registered. Only after post-mortem, the cause of death could be known, the police said.

