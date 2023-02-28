ADVERTISEMENT

Worker dies in wall collapse in Namakkal

February 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker died in a wall collapse here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sankaranarayanan of Suriyampalayam near Tiruchengode is constructing a new house by demolishing the old one. On Tuesday morning, while the workers were engaged in the demolition, a part of a wall in the house collapsed and fell on Suresh Gopi (30) of Vaiyappamalai. He got stuck under the debris. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued the worker and rushed him to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. But he died on the way.

