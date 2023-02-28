HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Worker dies in wall collapse in Namakkal

February 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker died in a wall collapse here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sankaranarayanan of Suriyampalayam near Tiruchengode is constructing a new house by demolishing the old one. On Tuesday morning, while the workers were engaged in the demolition, a part of a wall in the house collapsed and fell on Suresh Gopi (30) of Vaiyappamalai. He got stuck under the debris. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued the worker and rushed him to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. But he died on the way.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.