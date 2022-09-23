Worker dies as water tank under construction collapses in Namakkal

A 55-year-old woman was killed after an under-construction water tank collapsed on Friday.

According to the police, based on the resolution passed by the panchayat, construction of a concrete water tank was started six days ago at Naraikinaru in the district.

Contractor Saravanan of the same village is constructing it at a cost of ₹1 lakh.

On Friday morning, two women workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from the same village were asked to fill water in the tank to pour it for plants near the facility.

The workers filled the tank and started to pour it on the plants. Meanwhile, the tank collapsed and a part of the concrete cement slab fell over S. Pappathi (55), a worker of the same village. She died on the spot.

On information, Ayilpatty police came to the spot and sent the body to Rasipuram Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.