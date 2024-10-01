Worker dies after Erode Corporation’s textile complex wall collapses

A 50-year-old worker died on the spot and another worker suffered grievous injuries after the wall between two shops, they were demolishing, collapsed on them, in the early hours of Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

The incident took place at 1.30 a.m. at shop number 194 and 195 on the Erode Corporation’s Abdul Gani Textile Hub (Gani market) at Panneerselvam Park in the city. The victim was identified as Subramani of Karungalpalayam while Anandan, 45, of the same area, suffered injuries and was admitted to the District Headquarters and Hospital.

Police said Murugesan had rented two shops a week ago and work is on to remove the wall between the shops. Subramani and Anandan were involved in removing the wall while a woman worker and Murugesan were standing outside the shops. The wall fell on the two and they were caught under the debris. Murugesan raised an alarm and traders in the complex alerted Erode Town police. A team led by Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Muthukuran rescued Anandan while the body of Subramani was sent to the hospital.

Corporation officials inspected the shops. Police said only after an inquiry it would be known whether Murugesan had obtained permission from the civic body for demolishing the wall.

