Worker attacked by wild elephant dies in Erode’s Kadambur Hills

October 12, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 64-year-old worker in Kadambur hills who was attacked by a wild elephant died at Erode on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Police said J. Raman and his wife Chinnathai of Ganapathipalayam were working on a farm, owned by the villager, for 25 years. At 7 a.m. Raman went to the milk society at Iruttipalayam and was returning to the farm. While he was walking in a stream, an elephant chased him and attacked him. He fell on a rock and sustained head injury and died on the spot.

Kadambur Forest Range office was informed. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam. Kadambur Police are inquiring.

