Work under way to lay road to Kathirimalai tribal hamlet

The hamlet is located inside the reserve forest of Chennampatti forest range in Erode Forest Division

The hamlet is located inside the reserve forest of Chennampatti forest range in Erode Forest Division

Work to lay single layer water bound macadam (WBM) road to Kathirimalai tribal hamlet in Bargur Panchayat Union is in progress and is expected to be completed in three months.

The hamlet with 294 people is located at an elevation of 1,200 metres inside the reserve forest of Chennampatti forest range in Erode Forest Division and can be reached only on foot by traversing for four hours. Pregnant women and those ailing are carried in cloth cradles to hospitals in Kolathur in Salem district. A motorable road was a long-standing demand of the people of the hamlet.

In September 2021, Collector H. Krishnanunni sent a team of officials to study issues and take steps for overall development. Since, road connectivity was the key issue, a proposal was submitted to lay a WBM road at ₹147.29 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from Kathiripatti to Esalankadu (8 km) in the hilltop.

Work began a month ago and currently road formation works are completed for 3.3 km. Officials said that granular sub-base work would be done and single layer metal would be laid over it. After completing cross drainage and concrete works in bends, the surface layer would be laid. “All the works will be completed within three months”, they added.

Mr. Krishnanunni in a release said that WBM road works for 11.24 km were being carried out in five hamlets in Bargur panchayat union at a total cost of ₹246.70 lakh and two minor bridges are being constructed at ₹68.41 lakh in hill areas. “These villages are getting motorable roads for the first time and it would benefit 17,529 people, ‘‘ he added.

Other road works under way are Balabandanur Road to Bejalatti at ₹25.53 lakh, Keppakadu Road to Bejalatti at ₹36.65 lakh, Kovilnathan to Agnipavi at ₹32.85 lakh and Belijipalayam Thikkaiyur Road at ₹4.38 lakh. Minor bridges are being constructed at Devarmalai – Thamaraikarai road at ₹34.11 lakh and Eratti – Thamaraikarai – Madam road at ₹34.30 lakh.