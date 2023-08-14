Work under way to build rainwater harvesting structure Ellapalayam Lake in Erode

August 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Work is in progress to construct rainwater harvesting structures and to strengthen bunds at the Karuvilparai Valasu Ellapalayam Lake at Villarasampatti in ward 31, at a total cost of ₹7.90 crore.

The lake, spread across 26.55 acre, was developed and renovated at a total cost of ₹13.50 crore in 2019 and was opened to the public. But, it was closed during COVID-19 pandemic, and the boat facility has remained unutilised. Weeds have covered the entire water spread area and the residents urged the civic body to maintain the lake and other facilities. The main water source for the lake is seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal.

Under the 15th Finance Commission on Urban Local Bodies (ULB), 50% of tied grants are earmarked for sanitation and solid waste management. The remaining is for drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling. eco restoration, rainwater harvesting structure and strengthening of bunds is being carried out.

Officials said once works are completed, it would give a facelift to the lake and turn it into a tourism spot in the city. Facilities such as a play area for children, pathway for walking, boating facility and upgraded infrastructure would be the highlight of the lake, they added.

