Coimbatore

Work under way to blast boulder that fell on Yercaud ghat road

A boulder being removed by workers on Yercaud ghat road in Salem on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

State Highways Department officials, on Saturday, began works to blast a huge boulder that fell on the Yercaud ghat road during the late hours of Friday.

The boulder fell near the 60ft bridge on the Yercaud ghat road. Since the road was wider at the incident site, traffic movement was not affected.

The officials said that the boulder could approximately weigh 800 tonnes and since it cannot be removed using machines, steps have been taken for controlled blasting with the help of experts. Traffic movement was temporarily suspended on the ghat road during blasting.

Only light vehicles and heavy vehicles transporting essential goods were permitted to ply on the ghat road, sources said.


