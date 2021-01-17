Work under way at Salem airport to obtain IFR license

Salem

17 January 2021 22:12 IST

The authorities at the Salem airport are carrying out works to attain Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) license.

Authorities here said that majority of works have been completed. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation visited the airport recently and made observations on improvements at the airport for gaining IFR license so that night flights could be operated.

Authorities said that modifications like perimeter lighting, runway lighting, runway edge lighting parking stand reflectors and other arrangements have been made for gaining IFR license. They said that 90% of observations have been fulfilled for obtaining the license.

The airport has currently a runway length of over 6,000 ft and land acquisition for airport expansion is progressing. The airport currently handles only one flight on regular basis and a second flight is expected to be operated from the airport under Udan 4.0 scheme. The Airport Authority of India is also planning to operate a pilot training school.