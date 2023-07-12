Work under phase II of BharatNet project begins in the village panchayats in Krishnagiri

July 12, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Works are under way in the village panchayats in Krishnagiri district to lay optical fibre cables for high speed broadband connectivity under the Phase II of BharatNet project.

The project that is aimed at providing non-discriminatory access to broadband connectivity in all blocks and village panchayats is being implemented by Tamil Nadu Fibernet Corporation.

According to the district administration, under the project, 85% of the cables will be set up along the existing electricity lines and 15% of the cables will be set up as underground lines. Once the infrastructure is set up, it will pave way for broadband connectivity to individual households, lease of broadband connectivity, and setting up of mobile phone towers in the villages, according to the administration.

All panchayat service centres and block service centres are functioning as nodal points to implement this infrastructure. Once the optical fibre cables are set up, the panchayat service centres will provide 1 gbps data.

The move is in line with the digitisation of public services, which will include payment of property taxes, water taxes, building permissions in the panchayats, according to the administration.

Collector K.M. Sarayu has instructed all stakeholders including the line departments, local body representatives, farmers and residents of panchayats to extend cooperation for the project.