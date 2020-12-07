COIMBATORE

07 December 2020 00:05 IST

Ahead of the Central Government’s annual Swachh Survekshan ranking, which is due in the next couple of months, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian has urged Swachh Bharat ambassadors to work towards making wards garbage-free and bin-free.

He sought their cooperation at a meeting the Corporation held with the ambassadors and activists in the city on Saturday, said a release.

Only if the ambassadors worked with residents in their respective wards, there would be better compliance with segregation of waste. That would lead to more organic waste going to the micro compost centres that the Corporation had established and was setting up in different parts of the city and consequentially reduction in waste going to Vellalore.

As a part of the strategy to reduce transportation of waste, the ambassadors should also encourage residents to do home composting, the Commissioner said and reiterated that it was necessary to reduce the waste going to Vellalore because the Corporation had begun processing the waste that had accumulated there over the years.

Sources said the Commissioner held the meeting because the civic body had a lot of ground to be covered when it came to improving solid waste management in the city, which the Central Government had placed down in the list of cities that had performed well in solid waste management.

Besides, the Corporation had not improved on segregated waste collection as only less than 50% of the 100 wards were covered under the segregated waste collection system and that too only in a few areas, the sources added.