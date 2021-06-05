Work towards making State COVID-19-free: Irai Anbu

Coimbatore

05 June 2021 22:18 IST

Chief Secretary reviews containment measures in Salem and Erode also

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Saturday urged officials in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to take all necessary measures so that the State was completely COVID-19 free.

A release issued at the end of a meeting he held with officials from the two districts said that he wanted the Collectors to create more awareness among the public so that they came forward to take the COVID-19 vaccination, complied with precautionary measures like wearing mask and maintaining physical distance and not venture out during the lockdown unless there was an emergency.

His visit comes days after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting in Coimbatore to review the COVID-19 control measures in western districts.

Mr. Anbu learnt about the steps taken to control COVID-19 spread by the two districts, the medical infrastructure created thus far and what more was in the pipeline, the availability of essential drugs, oxygen supply, the current status of vaccination, vaccine stock on hand and the door-to-door survey under way in urban and rural areas in the two districts, the release said.

The release said the case count in the districts had come down in the past few days because of the steps the respective administrations had taken and spoke about control rooms established at the Collectorates in Coimbatore and Tiruppur for COVID-19 positive persons to call for help and various other steps taken thus far.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary visited the additional beds with oxygen support established at the Codissia Trade Complex’s A hall. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Special Officer for COVID-19 control for Coimbatore and Principal Secretary M.A. Siddique, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan, Director, Employment and Training, and Special Officer for COVID-19 Control for Coimbatore Corporation K. Veera Raghava Rao, Director, Town and Country Planning, P. Ganesan and senior officials were present at the meeting.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Salem and Erode districts and observed that while the cases have been decreasing in Northern Tamil Nadu, the numbers have been increasing in the western districts.

He advised officials to increase field workers’ strength if required and create awareness among the public on lockdown restrictions through public announcement systems.

He said that a field worker has been allotted 100 houses and they should visit the houses in person and check for symptoms among residents. He asked officials to take measures on war-footing to make Salem and Erode districts disease free.

Earlier, Mr.Irai Anbu presented 35 oxygen concentrators donated by RPG Foundation to health department here.