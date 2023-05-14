ADVERTISEMENT

Work towards converting power of technology into a global public good: Ambassador Abhay Thakur

May 14, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ambassador Abhay Thakur, Sous Sherpa, G20 India, on Sunday stressed the need to work towards converting the power of technology into a global public good, which is administered and made available to everyone in a safe, secure and transparent manner.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the C20 Summit on ‘Technology and Security for One World’ at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham near here, Mr. Thakur said that technology should be made available free of cost or at affordable cost, accessible to every individual across the planet, in a manner that air, water, public health and basic needs were available.

He observed that digital technology had become an essential force for change in the century as it was reshaping governance and impacting every aspect of development.

“India is one the fastest digitising economies in the world. We are currently poised for our next phase of growth, that is creating tremendous economic value along with galvanising and empowering our citizens through various new age digital applications that permeate all economic sectors. As per a report of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India is expected to create one trillion dollars of economic value from her digital economy in the next two years,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thakur said that the Digital India programme launched in July 2015 was transforming the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. It has reduced the digital divide between urban rural and semi rural areas.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and Troika Member C20, was present at the closing ceremony. Yigal Unna, former Director General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, and Alessandra Nilo, C20 Troika member, took part virtually. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US