Work towards converting power of technology as a global public good: Ambassador Abhay Thakur

May 14, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ambassador Abhay Thakur, Sous Sherpa, G20 India, on Sunday stressed the need to work towards converting the power of technology as a global public good, which is administered and made available to everyone in a safe, secure and transparent manner.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the C20 Summit on ‘Technology and Security for One World’ at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham near here, Mr. Thakur said that technology should be made available free of cost or at affordable cost, accessible to every individual across the planet, in a manner that air, water, public health and basic needs were available.

He observed that digital technology had become an essential force for change in the century as it was reshaping governance and impacting every aspect of development.

“India is one the fastest digitising economies in the world. We are currently poised for our next phase of growth, that is creating tremendous economic value along with galvanising and empowering our citizens through various new age digital applications that permeate all economic sectors. As per a report of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India is expected to create one trillion dollars of economic value from her digital economy in the next two years,” he said.

Mr. Thakur said that the Digital India programme launched in July 2015 was transforming the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. It has reduced the digital divide between urban rural and semi rural areas.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and Troika Member C20, was present at the closing ceremony. Yigal Unna, former Director General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, and Alessandra Nilo, C20 Troika member, took part virtually.