Work together to attain universal immunisation against HPV, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

November 19, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Education and execution are the need of the hour to promote the health of women and the government will extend its full support to the medical fraternity, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural event of a national conference of Asia Oceania Research Organisation on Genital Infections and Neoplasia (AOGIN), Mr. Thiaga Rajan said: “There is no future without children and no children without women.” The health of women is crucial for society to progress and compete.

He also said the rate of immunisation against Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection dropped from 14% to 12% because of the disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. All the stakeholders have to work together to attain universal immunisation against HPV.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan also said to prevent the risk of cervical cancer, the State government is ready to work with educational institutions to begin a pilot project for administering HPV vaccines to adolescent girls. The government will continue to extend its support to the initiatives taken to ensure women’s health.

“The total fertility rate in Tamil Nadu is 1.6 per woman, well below the replacement level fertility rate of 2.1. If we are don’t take steps to ensure the reproductive health of women, we are damaging our future,” he said.

Nandini Rangaswamy, Chairperson of GRG institutions, and representatives from AOGIN India participated in the event.