ADVERTISEMENT

Work to widen Erode Outer Ring Road inspected

Published - July 23, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the State Highways Department inspected the progress of lane conversion on the 7 km stretch of the Outer Ring Road from two-lane to four-lane here on Monday.

The project, falling under the Chief Minister Road Development Plan (CMRDP), was inaugurated in December 2023 and is being executed at a cost of ₹59.60 crore. The project is reportedly 30% complete and will be fully complete in three months.

R. Saravanan, Superintending Engineer (Highways), Construction and Maintenance, Tiruppur Circle, inspected the works at many spots and held discussions with officials. He asked officials to ensure all works are completed as per the schedule. During the inspection, A. Dhamodharan, Divisional Engineer, Erode Division, and engineers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US