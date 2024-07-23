GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work to widen Erode Outer Ring Road inspected

Published - July 23, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the State Highways Department inspected the progress of lane conversion on the 7 km stretch of the Outer Ring Road from two-lane to four-lane here on Monday.

The project, falling under the Chief Minister Road Development Plan (CMRDP), was inaugurated in December 2023 and is being executed at a cost of ₹59.60 crore. The project is reportedly 30% complete and will be fully complete in three months.

R. Saravanan, Superintending Engineer (Highways), Construction and Maintenance, Tiruppur Circle, inspected the works at many spots and held discussions with officials. He asked officials to ensure all works are completed as per the schedule. During the inspection, A. Dhamodharan, Divisional Engineer, Erode Division, and engineers were present.

