Coimbatore

Work to shift vegetable market to V.OC. Park Grounds begins

Work began at the V.O.C. Park Grounds to establish shops from where the vegetable market is expected to function once bus transport service resumes from the Corporation Central Bus Stand.

Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruits Market on R.K.V. Road functions at a congested area where personal distancing could not be maintained by the shopkeepers and customers due to lack of space.

Hence, the market was shifted to the bus stand on May 28 where adequate space is available.

While the wholesale market functions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for shopkeepers, retail market for the public functions from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day. With government offices and private establishments functioning, there are chances of resumption of bus service at any time.

Hence, the civic body has decided to shift the temporary market from bus stand premises to the grounds so that space is available for shops and parking.

Work began on Wednesday and is expected to be completed in two days after which shops would be shifted. Corporation officials said that they are prepared to vacate the bus stand premises for operating buses at short notice.

