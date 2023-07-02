Work to rehabilitate Kelavarapalli Dam in Hosur begins

July 02, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - HOSUR

The work on rehabilitation of Kelavarapalli dam under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase II) began in Hosur. The work implemented under the World Bank funded project entails a cost of ₹26 crore. In its wake, the dam’s total capacity of 44 feet has been reduced to 24 feet with the water drained out through the sluice gates. The work envisages replacement of seven runoff sluice gates, one silt gate; two left and right canal sluice gates. The work is slated for completion in 24 months, according to District Collector K.M.Sarayu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.