Work to rehabilitate Kelavarapalli Dam in Hosur begins

July 02, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

 The work on rehabilitation of Kelavarapalli dam under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase II) began in Hosur. The work implemented under the World Bank funded project entails a cost of ₹26 crore. In its wake, the dam’s total capacity of 44 feet has been reduced to 24 feet with the water drained out through the sluice gates. The work envisages replacement of seven runoff sluice gates, one silt gate; two left and right canal sluice gates. The work is slated for completion in 24 months, according to District Collector K.M.Sarayu

