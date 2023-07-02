HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work to rehabilitate Kelavarapalli Dam in Hosur begins

July 02, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

 The work on rehabilitation of Kelavarapalli dam under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase II) began in Hosur. The work implemented under the World Bank funded project entails a cost of ₹26 crore. In its wake, the dam’s total capacity of 44 feet has been reduced to 24 feet with the water drained out through the sluice gates. The work envisages replacement of seven runoff sluice gates, one silt gate; two left and right canal sluice gates. The work is slated for completion in 24 months, according to District Collector K.M.Sarayu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.