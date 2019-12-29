Work to modernise textile hub at Gani Market begins

The much-delayed work on the ₹ 51.59-crore modernisation of textile hub at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex (Gani market) at Panneerselvam Park has begun.

The wholesale and textile market with over 1,100 shops, located in the heart of the city, lacked basic amenities. The Corporation, selected for implementing the Smart City Mission projects, decided to modernise the market and submitted a proposal.

But the project faced stiff opposition from shopkeepers as they said that their business would be affected by the new hub. Also, they wanted the shops allotted in the same order in the new hub to which the Corporation refused.

Lok Sabha elections in April and May, traders’ plea to commence the work after Deepavali, legal disputes and delay in allotting alternative place for the shops that were evicted for the work led to the delay in commencing the work.

Over 220 shops that were evicted were given temporary place on the premises while many weekly shops started functioning on the road and at the available space on the premises. All the issues were sorted and the ground breaking ceremony was conducted last week.

The Corporation officials said the hub would come up at 12,427.50 sq.m. that would have two basements, ground floor and three floors, all at a total build up area of 24,673 sq.m. The hub would have 292 shops, parking facility for four- and two-wheelers, centralised air conditioning systems, escalators, lift facilities, dining area and other amenities for the traders and the visitors.

The project was scheduled to be completed within 18 months and would be a landmark for the city, the officials said.