Work to lay road to Kathirimalai tribal hamlet in Erode begins

Work to lay single layer bound macadam (WBM) road for 8 km to Kathirimalai tribal hamlet in Bargur Panchayat Union began on Friday, after completion of road formation works such a jungle clearance, rock removal and surface levelling.

The hamlet with 294 people is located at an elevation of 1,200 metres inside the reserve forest of Chennampatti forest range in Erode Forest Division and can be reached only on foot by traversing for four hours. People, for over 70 years, hav been demanding a motorable road to the plains. In 2021, Collector H. Krishnanunni sent a team of officials to the hamlet to study measures to improve their livelihood. Since their key demand was road connectivity, a proposal was submitted to lay a WBM road at ₹147.29 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from Kathiripatti to Esalankadu in the hilltop.

Road formation works began in January 2022, and bushes and rocks were cleared and the road surface was levelled. Mr. Krishnanunni inspected the works and held discussions with officials, engineers and the Forest Department.

The engineers said that removal of rocks consumed more time and all the work was completed last week. They said that preliminary works were completed in 50 days and work to lay the road began on Friday. Earlier, only three months’ time was approved by the Forest Department and officials had sought another three months time for completing the works. On an average, 40 families from Kathirimalai were involved in the road works every day thus providing an income to the families, the engineers said.