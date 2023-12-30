ADVERTISEMENT

Work to establish a common effluent treatment plant begins at Perundurai SIPCOT

December 30, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The common effluent treatment plant will be established at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai in Erode at a total cost of ₹40 crore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company Limited has begun preliminary work to establish a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai, at a total cost of ₹40 crore.

The centre is located on 2,709.18 acres and currently 157 industries, including 43 textile dyeing units, are functioning on the premises. The tannery CETP on the premises was closed for violations, while a textile CETP was functioning.

People in the surrounding villages have been complaining about the discharge of effluents by the industries into Nallah Odai that flows into Odaikattur and Palatholuvu tanks. They have been demanding a CETP to conserve the water bodies from pollution.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) recommended the government for establishing a CETP. The Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department issued a Government Order No. 218 dated November 20, 2023, for establishing a CETP with a capacity to treat 20 lakh litres of effluents a day. While the State government would provide ₹20 crore, the remaining amount would be provided by the Perundurai SIPCOT All Industries’ Federation.

The officials said that preliminary works to establish a CETP began on Saturday.

